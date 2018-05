Kim Kardashian rinde homenaje a su fallecido padre con tiernas fotos

17 years old here (1997) with my friend @sarahrhoward You can hardly see here but I’m wearing green eyeshadow to match my dress and hair clips(that I made). She was the one who got me into colored eyeshadow and would bring me samples from her dads make up line called Make Up Forever! I fell in love with make up hard core from seeing their pigments, she now writes her own beauty blog called BeautyBanter.com

