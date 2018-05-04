Lucy Vives escandalizó otra vez las redes sociales

woman vs. human • as a young girl i was taught the importance of posture. i was taught ballet and was, luckily, born in a time and place that encouraged primary and even secondary education for young girls. actually, it enforced it. i came to appreciate education and books as quickly as i realized that it was a privilege many women before me didn’t have • during the elizabethan era, it became attractive for women to have private tutors teach them how to be considered cultured and respected in a wealth driven society. a little literature, sometimes a foreign language, a crazy instrument, and , always , how to be a lovely dance partner and mother is what being a woman’s been about. i was even sent to cooking class as a kid. imagine that… a soon to be perfectly maleable, and docile creature for whoever had the privilege to claim me. honestly, as im writing this, i even fantasize about poise and chivalry a little here n there… but as i continue to think about the root of things, i see clearly that even cultured / educated women were and are desirable for a reason. they’re either fascinating, or proof that their families could afford to get the girl someone to teach her a few poems and even have enough time and money to practice the piano daily. wouldn’t that make her a catch? a lovely mother? a wonderfully dependent wife? the truth is, even as the woman’s role evolved, the intention and purpose of her development and standard stayed the same. true, inner freedom for women flourished at such a slow rate, that women lost sight of their unique individuality. their very own potential to grow. we thought our whole happiness and our whole lives would, essentially, be crap unless we were a mom, a great damn mom, and a wife.. a ‘perfect’ wife. these two factors became our limit… our ultimate , our final and our only. it became the definition of our liberation. • a thought i wanted to share as im rereading the feminine mystique by betty friedan… • people cant really feel the freedom of being human unless they can have real, actual freedom to choose.. to be.. and to want.. themselves. • 📸 @perazna 💄 @katerina_martina

A post shared by lucia vives (@lucyvives) on Feb 26, 2018 at 9:18pm PST