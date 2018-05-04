Lucy Vives escandalizó otra vez las redes sociales
La hija de Carlos Vives dejó atónito a más de uno con sus fotografías.
La hija mayor de Carlos Vives es toda un celebridad en Instagram, cuenta con más de 500 mil seguidores que no se pierden ninguna de sus publicaciones, la joven no escatima en mostrar su naturalidad y forma de pesar, con temas polémicos que ponen a hablar a sus fans.
Lucy Vives fue el centro de atracción de las redes sociales de la revista 'Don Juan', ya que compartieron algunas de las fotos y un video que se hicieron en la sesión fotográfica de la joven para la edición abril-mayo.
En algunas de las imágenes, la joven aparece luciendo solo una chaqueta de jean, por lo que zonas de su cuerpo como sus nalgas se ven al descubierto.
Mientras que en otras la hija de Carlos Vives optó por mostrar el lado de uno de sus senos.
Para empezar la semana, nuestra #portada de este mes: @lucyvives en @revistadonjuan 📷 @raulhiguera #JeansAddiction Maquillaje: @normajaneid – Styling: @alexanderyepess ———————————————————————— #LucyVives #chicasDJ #Sensual #Sexy #Instagirls #Donjuan #Modelo #colombianas #Latina #modelos #chicas #sexygirls #hot #Cover #Magazine #revista #hombresdj #moda #Fashion #Style #Woman #revista #colombia #moda #fashion #lifestyle #jeans
Las demás tomas, incluida en la que la joven exhibe un seno, aparecen en el sitio web de la revista, en una galería titulada “Lucy Vives al desnudo”, y en la que se destaca una frase que dijo ella:
“Si pudiera, haría que todos los hombres leyeran, por lo menos, un libro de Simone de Beauvoir. Así solo lleguen a la mitad, creo que llegan bastante lejos”.
Recordemos que…
Lucy Vives comparte en sus redes sociales el amor por el arte y no se limita a hacer una que otra publicación en donde sus seguidores siempre opinan, como ocurrió el año pasado cuando anunció su preferencia sexual, besándose con Lauren Jauregui, exvocalista del grupo Fith Harmomny.
Una imagen, acompañada de un texto referente al papel de la mujer en este siglo, desató una gran polémica entre sus seguidores. “La verdadera libertad interior para las mujeres floreció a un ritmo tan lento que las mujeres perdieron de vista su individualidad única… pensamos que toda nuestra vida sería incompleta si no fuésemos una madre o esposa ‘perfecta’”, escribió la primogénita de Carlos Vives.
woman vs. human • as a young girl i was taught the importance of posture. i was taught ballet and was, luckily, born in a time and place that encouraged primary and even secondary education for young girls. actually, it enforced it. i came to appreciate education and books as quickly as i realized that it was a privilege many women before me didn’t have • during the elizabethan era, it became attractive for women to have private tutors teach them how to be considered cultured and respected in a wealth driven society. a little literature, sometimes a foreign language, a crazy instrument, and , always , how to be a lovely dance partner and mother is what being a woman’s been about. i was even sent to cooking class as a kid. imagine that… a soon to be perfectly maleable, and docile creature for whoever had the privilege to claim me. honestly, as im writing this, i even fantasize about poise and chivalry a little here n there… but as i continue to think about the root of things, i see clearly that even cultured / educated women were and are desirable for a reason. they’re either fascinating, or proof that their families could afford to get the girl someone to teach her a few poems and even have enough time and money to practice the piano daily. wouldn’t that make her a catch? a lovely mother? a wonderfully dependent wife? the truth is, even as the woman’s role evolved, the intention and purpose of her development and standard stayed the same. true, inner freedom for women flourished at such a slow rate, that women lost sight of their unique individuality. their very own potential to grow. we thought our whole happiness and our whole lives would, essentially, be crap unless we were a mom, a great damn mom, and a wife.. a ‘perfect’ wife. these two factors became our limit… our ultimate , our final and our only. it became the definition of our liberation. • a thought i wanted to share as im rereading the feminine mystique by betty friedan… • people cant really feel the freedom of being human unless they can have real, actual freedom to choose.. to be.. and to want.. themselves. • 📸 @perazna 💄 @katerina_martina
