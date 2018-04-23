Dos de las exnovias de Avicii rompen el silencio y hablan de la muerte del DJ
El doloroso fallecimiento del DJ sigue dando de qué hablar
El DJ sueco Avicii murió a los 28 años el viernes 20 de abril. El artista falleció en Mascate, la capital portuaria de Omán, al suroeste de Asia. Aunque se desconocen los detalles de su muerte, la pérdida sigue dando de qué hablar y ahora sus ex novias son las protagonistas de la historia al enviarle mensajes de despedida.
Emily Goldberg escribió en sus redes sociales:
"Vamos cariño, no te rindas. Elígeme y te mostraré amor ". Ésas son las letras de una canción que Tim escribió para mí. Ojalá pudiera haber estado a la altura de ellos. Durante los dos años que estuvimos juntos, él fue mi confidente más cercano y mi mejor amigo. Ahora no puedo mirar a 'bear' sin saber que nunca volveré a ver su cara. Todavía estoy recogiendo mis pensamientos y gracias por todas sus amables palabras y textos. Despiértenme cuando todo termine, porque no quiero que sea real 💔 #ripavicii #avicii @avicii", escribió la joven.
“Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.” Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real 💔 #ripavicii #avicii @avicii
Por su parte, Racquel Natasha compartió que su corazón estaba roto.
"Tim, se siente como si fuera ayer cuando éramos inseparables. Hablamos y reímos hasta el amanecer. Fuimos nosotros contra el mundo. Recuerdos para toda la vida. A través de todos nuestros altibajos, no quería nada más que asegurarme de que estuvieras saludable y feliz y estar a tu lado en cada paso del camino. Darte vida, algo que esperar, pero el universo tenía planes diferentes para nosotros.
Sé lo duro que luchaste y probaste. Intenté todo lo que pude. Gracias por mostrarme y enseñarme cómo se siente el verdadero amor. Llevándome contigo a lo largo de tu viaje. El vínculo y la conexión que compartimos era tan puro y real, que no creo que realmente se haya roto realmente. Siempre ha estado y siempre estará en mi corazón para siempre. Fue demasiado pronto para ti, tan talentoso y tan especial. Fuiste la parte más importante de mi vida y jugaste un papel muy importante, siempre atesoraré esos momentos. Solo quiero que sepas que nunca dejé de amarte".
My heart is broken. Tim, It Feels like it was just yesterday when we were inseparable. We talked and laughed till sunrise. It was us against the world. Memories to last a lifetime. Through all of our ups and downs I wanted nothing more than to make sure you were healthy and happy and be there for you every step of the way. Give you life, something to look forward to, but the universe had different plans for us. I know how hard you struggled and tried. I tried everything I could. Thank you for showing me and teaching me what true love feels like. Taking me along with you through your journey. The bond, and connection we shared was so pure and real, I don’t think it ever really truly broke. It has always been and will always be in my heart forever. It was far too soon for you, so gifted and so special. You were the biggest part of my life and played a huge role, I will forever cherish those moments. I just want you to know that I always never stopped having love for you. I find comfort knowing that Tim's music touched the lives of billions, and that his spirit and memory will live on in all of our hearts forever. My condolences to his amazing family through this hard time, my heart is with them. Thank you to all my family and friends for the kind loving messages, and support. Rest In Peace beautiful Angel ❤️ I will never forget you. Love Raqattack ❤️😔
Te recomendamos en video: