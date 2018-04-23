Dos de las exnovias de Avicii rompen el silencio y hablan de la muerte del DJ

“Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.” Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real 💔 #ripavicii #avicii @avicii

