Demi Lovato mostró sus curvas en el Festival Coachella

I’m absolutely heartbroken that I have to make this announcement today… due to production issues we have to move the South America #tellmeyoulovemetour dates 😔 Ecuador, Costa Rica, and Panama I’m devastated we had to remove those shows. Truly hate that we have to do this and we tried our best to make it happen but there were some unforeseen production issues. If you’re unable to make any of these new dates we will give you a full refund ❤️ I’m so sorry, I know this is a bummer. For those who can go, I promise it will be worth the wait and I hope to see you all then. I love you guys so much!

