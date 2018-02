¿Te acuerdas de 'Tom Tom' de 'Si yo tuviera 30? Así luce 14 años después

my brother @_jbg doesn’t need me anymore now that @PINK is wearing his clothes!!! (but he still took this photo) Follow @garbofficial to see why #P!NK and others love the eco-friendly #GARB ❤️ #ohmyGarb #pickGarb

A post shared by Alexandra Kyle (@alexandrakyle) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT