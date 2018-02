Abby Lee Miller, la mujer que tocó la gloria y ahora está en la cárcel

Can’t wait to say goodbye to 2017! So many exciting things ahead in 2018. I want to thank everyone for all the support you have given especially my close friends it’s true what they say “ Hard times will reveal true friends” Love you all ❤️ #aldc #dancemoms #abbyleemiller #happynewyear #2018 #thebestisyettocome #friendsforlife

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:41pm PST