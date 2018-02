El increíble cambio de la actriz de Precious que ha causado furor en redes

Showed up at the gym on some Marshawn Lynch shit like “You know why I’m here.” Ps, I dead ass boxed today in my #Trayvon hoodie, with my headband, sunglasses and bun sitting up on top of my head as unbothered as any Black Queen on this fine MLK day. While boxing, I imagined punching white supremacy and oppression right in the damn face! 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿✊🏿

