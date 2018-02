No es Sense8, es Altered Carbon: la nueva apuesta multirracial de Netflix

So… @joelkinnaman ended up coming to the premier of @altcarb in Mexico. In a bag! Shhhhh don’t wake him up, he’s known to react a bit crazy when he comes out of storage. Feb. 2. 2018. That’s the date to unwrap this handsome fellow.

A post shared by Martha Higareda (@marthahigaredaoficial) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:58pm PST