Vivía atada al maquillaje porque le apenaba el aspecto de su rostro debido a una enfermedad

Well what a bloody difference a couple of months can make? Thanks to a fabulous skincare routine and regular help with anxiety and stress issues that cause my flare ups, my face is psoriasis free! Probably not forever, but we can hope! Special shoutout to the sun for its fabulous UV rays that's also played a big part 🌞 #beauty #health #psoriasis #skincare #mentalhealth #anxiety #skin #confidence

A post shared by Sophia Ridlington (@sophiaridlington_mua) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT