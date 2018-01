Famosa acusa a las actrices que fueron de negro de hacer de Hollywood una farsa

You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify a message of bravery, art, joy, and survival. As I ready my book, BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. @eentertainment @enews

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Jan 4, 2018 at 1:25pm PST