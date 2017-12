Kanye West "amenaza" al novio de Kylie Jenner antes del nacimiento de su bebé

~ #travisscott out in Miami lookin cozy with @kyliejenner trendsettin in a #pizzaboys dickie jacket | #tigerwoods vintage tee | #rokit trooper camo pants | #jordan4 lightning shoes ⚡️🔥🏌🏽

A post shared by Travis Scott Outfits (@travisscottscloset) on May 9, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT