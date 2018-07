Alexandria Ocasio Cortez: La nueva cara latina en la política norteamericana

BREAKING: Progressive champion & AG Candidate @zephyrteachout has broken with the New York establishment to endorse @ocasio2018! . Zephyr is a FIERCE statewide figure for change. And she’s running for Attorney General while pregnant! She’s a badass, a fighter for working families, and a national leader in getting money out of politics. It’s no surprise that she would be the first NY political figure to speak truth to power and endorse Ocasio2018. . Fun fact: Ocasio2018 has organized the 2nd largest amount of small donors in New York history. Zephyr is #1 after her endorsement by Bernie Sanders in 2016!

A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@ocasio2018) on May 31, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT