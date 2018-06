Las 5 mujeres más poderosas del fútbol

I should stop moaning : I went today to my godfather's 80th birthday, a bit backwards and mainly to do my duty. And yet I had fun, thanks to his daughter Florence H. and her friend Sangita T. They met when they were in the Fencing France Team. Florence (2) is now Director-General of the FFF (Fédération Française de Football), and the first woman ever elected to the Executive Committee of the UEFA (Union of European Football Association) ! Sangita (1) became à Chief-Cook after winning the Europe Fencing Championships and being a member of the World Champion Team. Two classy women 👊🏻. #friends #champions #fencing #football #florencehardouin #sangitatripathi

