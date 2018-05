Emilia Clarke apoya el feminismo desde su concepción educativa

I may not be able to be @bafta this evening… but from across the pond I am proudly wearing black in support of my sisters and my brothers who are helping to end abuse and impunity @RosaForWomen. Please click on the link in bio and donate with your heart. 💪🏻❤️ #timesup #endvaw #justice #equality #baftas2018

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on Feb 18, 2018 at 1:48pm PST