Cómo crear una experiencia con los clientes
Zahira ofrece consejos para lograr una experiencia máxima con los clientes
La empresaria Zahira Domenech explica la importancia de mantener buenas relaciones con los clientes y potenciales clientes. Esta destaca que no puede ser una transacción de bienes y servicios.
Working with love, planning beautiful weddings and a stunning new beginning of Eventus by Zahíra I am super excited for this new phase that is about to begin & I can't wait to show you everything we are working on. Stay Tuned and sign up to our newsletter at www.eventusbyzahira.com Planning by: Eventus by Zahíra Photo by: Jose Ruiz Photography