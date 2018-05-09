Estás viendo:

Cómo crear una experiencia con los clientes

Zahira ofrece consejos para lograr una experiencia máxima con los clientes

Por Nueva Mujer

La empresaria Zahira Domenech explica la importancia de mantener buenas relaciones con los clientes y potenciales clientes. Esta destaca que no puede ser una transacción de bienes y servicios.

 

 

