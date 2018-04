'Youtuber' transformó su cuerpo para complacer a sus críticos y su resultado fue espantoso

If we changed our body for every troll, listened to every cyber bully, we would be monsters. Whether you have 23 followers or 3 million, NO ONE should have to deal with regular hate online. Watch my highlighted stories to see how my body ended up looking like this • #TrollingIsUgly not you ❤️🧡💛

