¡Ni arrepentida, ni le importa! Eso piensan de esta chica que lanzó a su amiga de un puente de 18 metros

Update: The woman, #TaylorSmith (on the left) 18, who pushed her friend off a 60ft bridge leaving her with five broken ribs and a punctured lung as her relatives say she 'isn't sorry and doesn't care' ———————————— This is the woman who almost killed her friend by pushing her off a 60ft bridge. #JordanHolgerson, 16, suffered five broken ribs and a punctured lung when she was shoved (inset) into #MoultonFalls on the #LewisRiver in #Yacolt, #Washington on Tuesday. The pusher was her friend, 18-year-old Taylor Smith (left and right), photos show Miss Smith partying at #ClarkCounty Fair just days after the incident as sources say she 'isn't sorry and doesn't care.' @video2fone #video2fone

A post shared by VIDEO2FONE™ (@video2fone) on Aug 13, 2018 at 11:18am PDT