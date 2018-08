Quitarse los zapatos en público y correr en misas, las tiernas travesuras de la princesa Leonore de Suecia

Happy 4th birthday to the prettiest princess may all her dreams come true !!all her days be as beautiful as she is 🎀🌸💗 #PrincessLeonore #PrinsessanLeonore #PrincessLeonoreofSweden #swedishroyals #swedishroyalfamily #swedishprincess #kungafamiljen

A post shared by H.K.H. Prinsessan Leonore 🌸 (@princessleonoreofsweden) on Feb 20, 2018 at 8:33am PST