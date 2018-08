If #jameshewitt isn't #princeharry 's real father, then I'm a young 17th century Dutch milkmaid about to take her cows to market !!!!! #royalty #britishroyalty #princecharles #princessdiana #camilla #queenofengland #royalscandal #truth #🐄 #🍼#🐄

A post shared by 🙈Adrian🙉Madden🙊 (@kushlas_by_sanaer) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:53am PDT