¡Gracias pubertad! El increíble cambio de estos actores que los convirtieron en los más sexys de Hollywood
Muchos actores y famosos de Hollywood nos hacen suspirar en la actualidad, pero no siempre fueron tan sexys como lo son ahora.
Liam Hemsworth
Es todo un bombón y todas envidiamos a Miley Cirus por tenerlo, pero no fue siempre tan bello como lo vemos ahora.
liam hemsworth was so fucjking ugly jesus pic.twitter.com/aZyJCY18rx
— kristiana (@kristianabee) February 24, 2015
Antes de ser unos de los galanes de moda, Liam era como el “patito feo” de la familia. Pero, con el tiempo tuvo un gran cambio y se convirtió en el sexy hombre que es ahora y que nos hace suspirar a todas.
White🇺🇸
Josh Peck
Dulce, tierno, pero poco agraciado. Así era el actor en su adolescencia, cuando interpretaba a Josh en la famosa serie de Nickelodeon Drake y Josh. Era el hermano “gordito” al que nadie veía.
Pero, luego dio un gran cambio, rebajó y su físico mejoró mucho, tanto que es uno de los actores más deseados.
Matthew Lewis
En Harry Potter lo veíamos en el papel de Neville Longbottom y no nos llamaba mucho la atención.
Let's be real….Matthew Lewis had one of the best glow ups of the century 😍
Pero ahora, suspiramos por el actorbritánico y sus “cuadritos”.
#matthewlewis
Chris Pratt
Durante años, Chris fue un chico rellenito que no levantaba muchos suspiros y al que no mirábamos.
Summer is here and Chris knows!! 😎🌴🌴🌊
Ahora, es el sexy Guardián de la Galaxia que tanto nos encanta.
Oh My love, my man… Chris Pratt so badass!!!