¡Gracias pubertad! El increíble cambio de estos actores que los convirtieron en los más sexys de Hollywood

Muchos actores y famosos de Hollywood nos hacen suspirar en la actualidad, pero no siempre fueron tan sexys como lo son ahora.

Por Roxana Peña

Liam Hemsworth

Es todo un bombón y todas envidiamos a Miley Cirus por tenerlo, pero no fue siempre tan bello como lo vemos ahora.

Antes de ser unos de los galanes de moda, Liam era como el “patito feo” de la familia. Pero, con el tiempo tuvo un gran cambio y se convirtió en el sexy hombre que es ahora y que nos hace suspirar a todas.

Josh Peck

Dulce, tierno, pero poco agraciado. Así era el actor en su adolescencia, cuando interpretaba a Josh en la famosa serie de Nickelodeon Drake y Josh. Era el hermano “gordito” al que nadie veía.

Pero, luego dio un gran cambio, rebajó y su físico mejoró mucho, tanto que es uno de los actores más deseados.

Matthew Lewis

En Harry Potter lo veíamos en el papel de Neville Longbottom y no nos llamaba mucho la atención.

Pero ahora, suspiramos por el actorbritánico y sus “cuadritos”.

Chris Pratt

Durante años, Chris fue un chico rellenito que no levantaba muchos suspiros y al que no mirábamos.

Ahora, es el sexy Guardián de la Galaxia que tanto nos encanta.

