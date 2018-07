En ausencia de Letizia, el rey Felipe animó a Sergio Ramos tras la eliminación de España

🚨(Please swipe left⬅️ for more photos)🚨 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ News {1 July 2018 | Sunday} : King Felipe attended the eighth-finals (round of sixteen) football match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between the national teams of Spain and Russia {Luzhniki Stadium | Moscow, Russia}. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sadly, the Spanish team lost (Russia won the penalty shootout 4-3).😢 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After the match (and before flying back to Spain), His Majesty greeted the players and the technical staff of the National Football Team in the locker room and expressed his support after the defeat. . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #KingFelipeVI #KingFelipe #ReyFelipeVI #ReyFelipe #FelipeVI #FelipeDeBorbon #ReyDeEspaña #KingOfSpain #Royalty #Spain #España

