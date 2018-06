Te presentamos a la perrita 'más fea' del mundo

Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English bulldog, took first place in the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California. The competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang. . The dog’s owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota will take home $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s victory. . Credit: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) . . . . #worldsugliestdog #zsazsa #englishbulldog #uglydog #dogcontest #🏆 #🐶

A post shared by NBC Nightly News (@nbcnightlynews) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:02am PDT