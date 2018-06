La razón por la que la Reina Letizia usó vestido repetido de Melania Trump

News {19 June 2018 | Tuesday} : King Felipe and Queen met with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump {White House | Washington D.C.}. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo : His Majesty during his meeting with President Trump. . . . . . . . . . #SpanishRoyals #SpanishMonarchy #SpanishRoyalFamily #FamiliaRealEspañola #CasaReal #KingFelipeVI #KingFelipe #QueenLetizia #ReyFelipeVI #ReyFelipe #ReinaLetizia #FelipeVI #Letizia #KingOfSpain #QueenOfSpain #FelipeDeBorbon #LetiziaOrtiz #ReyesDeEspaña #Royals #Royalty #Spain #España #WashingtonDC

