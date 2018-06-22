Esto es lo que desayuna Meghan Markle para mantenerse en forma

Q: SOMETHING YOU EMBARRASSINGLY AND SECRETLY STILL LOVE TO EAT? Meghan: I love a french fry, but there’s no shame in that. But you know what I do really happen to lovvvvve is that boxed macaroni and cheese. I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal. I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them. I’m also not averse to eating tater tots. With ketchup and sriracha. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkleupdates) on Apr 27, 2018 at 7:54pm PDT