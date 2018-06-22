Estás viendo:

Esto es lo que desayuna Meghan Markle para mantenerse en forma

Esto es lo que desayuna Meghan Markle para mantenerse en forma

La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, se cuida al máximo para lucir su esbelta figura

Por Roxana Peña

La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, se cuida al máximo para lucir su esbelta figura. La esposa del príncipe Harry vigila su alimentación, y es adicta a los productos orgánicos y a una dieta rica en vegetales.

Además, le encanta practicar deporte, y mima su rostro con una novedosa técnica del yoga facial. Pero, hay una comida que es vital para ella en su desayuno.

Meghan comienza el día con un bowl multifrutas, en el que no falta el açai, un fruto amazónico que causa furor entre las celebrities por sus propiedades antioxidantes y su alto contenido en vitaminas A y C.

Ella lo toma en jugo para posteriormente mezclarlo con leche de almendras, plátano y frutos rojos.

Además, Meghan ha unido a su esposo, el príncipe Harry, a su alimentación sana, y lo hizo eliminar la comida rápida, a la que era adicto, y amar los vegetales.

Meghan Markle for Splash, 2014

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkleupdates) on

Los beneficios del Acai

Originario de Brasil, este fruto es un antioxidante natural, además de ser rico en nutrientes.

Su consumo, acompañado de una dieta equilibrada, ayuda a mantener la figura y a retrasar el envejecimiento.

De aquí que sea uno de los superalimentos favoritos entre los Ángeles de Victoria's Secret. Además, está formado por un 40% de fibra, lo que favorece el tránsito intestinal.

Te recomendamos en video

 

Relacionados