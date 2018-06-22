Esto es lo que desayuna Meghan Markle para mantenerse en forma
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, se cuida al máximo para lucir su esbelta figura
La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, se cuida al máximo para lucir su esbelta figura. La esposa del príncipe Harry vigila su alimentación, y es adicta a los productos orgánicos y a una dieta rica en vegetales.
Q: SOMETHING YOU EMBARRASSINGLY AND SECRETLY STILL LOVE TO EAT? Meghan: I love a french fry, but there’s no shame in that. But you know what I do really happen to lovvvvve is that boxed macaroni and cheese. I now buy the Annie’s organic one if I’m craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal. I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them. I’m also not averse to eating tater tots. With ketchup and sriracha. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon
Además, le encanta practicar deporte, y mima su rostro con una novedosa técnica del yoga facial. Pero, hay una comida que es vital para ella en su desayuno.
Q: HOW HAS GROWING UP IN CALIFORNIA INFLUENCED HOW YOU EAT? Meghan: Fresh, fresh fresh. We are so spoiled with our produce there, and my love of simple ingredients prepped well is completely linked to that. And the diet tends to be healthier as well – acai bowls, green juices, chopped salads, perfect sushi, grilled fish tacos….those are all things that make me think of home. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon
Meghan comienza el día con un bowl multifrutas, en el que no falta el açai, un fruto amazónico que causa furor entre las celebrities por sus propiedades antioxidantes y su alto contenido en vitaminas A y C.
Q: WHAT IS YOUR ULTIMATE FOOD DAY? WITH WHOM? Meghan: Breakfast of blueberry johnnycakes with extra crispy bacon and maple syrup, lunch of fish tacos and albarino cooked in my backyard on my ceramic grill (the big green egg), dinner would be a beautiful rib eye and sautéed broccoli rabe (or a bowl of cavatelli pasta) and glass of Tig, of course. And the “whom” knows who they are. Meghan Markle for @eyeswoon
Ella lo toma en jugo para posteriormente mezclarlo con leche de almendras, plátano y frutos rojos.
Además, Meghan ha unido a su esposo, el príncipe Harry, a su alimentación sana, y lo hizo eliminar la comida rápida, a la que era adicto, y amar los vegetales.
Los beneficios del Acai
Originario de Brasil, este fruto es un antioxidante natural, además de ser rico en nutrientes.
Su consumo, acompañado de una dieta equilibrada, ayuda a mantener la figura y a retrasar el envejecimiento.
De aquí que sea uno de los superalimentos favoritos entre los Ángeles de Victoria's Secret. Además, está formado por un 40% de fibra, lo que favorece el tránsito intestinal.
