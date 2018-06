Te presentamos la alineación más sexy de Rusia 2018 (FOTOS)

Here it is, lads. Manchester United's list of released players submitted to Premier League. 😥 Michael Carrick (to be the United coach) Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui Max Johnstone Theo Richardson Joe Riley (move to Bradford City) Jake Kenyon Devonte Redmond Charlie Scott We want to say to you all, good luck and all the best for the new chapter of your career! 🙌 #mufc #manchesterunited #manutd #manutdfc #manchesterunitedfc #united #football #transfer #transfernews #breaking #oldtrafford #joeriley #michaelcarrick #devonteredmond #jakekenyon #charliescott #mouthasebtaoui #maxjohnstone #theorichardson

A post shared by United Ways (@utdways) on Jun 8, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT