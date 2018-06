Ella es la única princesa de la realeza británica que tiene Instagram

I'm so excited to have recently become an Ambassador of Project 0 whose aim is to restore and protect the ocean. Today we launched our new partnership with @skyoceanrescue and of course, Plasticus, the whale made of used single use plastic…Together we aim to inspire people to make sustainable choices to stop the ocean from drowning in plastic. #passonplastic @weareprojectzero

