Así se verían las princesas Disney con el cabello rizado

Angela Mary Vaz ilustra en su cuenta de Instagram distintos momentos a los que se enfrentan las mujeres que tienen cabello rizado

Por Maribel Gamas

Las princesas Disney siempre nos han mostrado una imagen perfecta, rostro luminoso, maquillaje increíble, cuerpo de modelo y cabello hermoso siempre bien peinado, sin duda, una característica envidiable.

Ahora la ilustradora Angela Mary Vaz ha dejado a un lado los prototipos de perfección y ha dibujado a princesas Disney como Bella, Fiona, Sirenita y otras, con el cabello rizado en situaciones bastante divertidas, con las que seguro te vas a identificar:

Cabello Lacio: 'Un día encontraré a mi príncipe encantado'
Cabello Rizado: 'Algún día encontraré un estilista que sepa como cortar mi cabello'

O0o0o0o0o how could I have forgotten to do Princess Fiona for sooooo long? 👸🏻Her character and boldness is something I've admired in every Shrek film. 😍Here ya go, lovelies. 😘Another curly haired princess for you to feast your eyes on. ❤️ Which is your favorite character in Shrek and why? 😎 💁🏻 NOTE: It would be super awesome, if you could help me reach my goal on Patreon for $500. When I touch $500, I will be making a video that answers all your personal questions i.e. how I became an Illustrator, why I chose to draw comics, what materials I use, my drawing process and so on and so forth. No camera shyness. Just me, facing you. 😌Visit www.patreon.com/straycurls/ to help me keep making these little curly headed cuties! I love you and thank you for your endless support. 😍 #curlyhair #curlyhairproblems #curlyhairdontcare

A post shared by Angela Mary Vaz (@straycurls) on

Si Bella tuviera cabello rizado: 'Dime qué acondicionador usas y seré toda tuya'

Si la Sirenita tuviera cabello rizado: 'No me inscribí para esto'

 

Angela Mary Vaz ilustra en su cuenta de Instagram distintos momentos a los que se enfrentan las mujeres que tienen cabello rizado, con las que todas pueden identificarse:

Cuando se atora tu cabello rizado en el la gargantilla:

La diferencia de ir a la escuela y volviendo de ella:

Esta imagen lo dice todo:

