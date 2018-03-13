Así se verían las princesas Disney con el cabello rizado

O0o0o0o0o how could I have forgotten to do Princess Fiona for sooooo long? 👸🏻Her character and boldness is something I've admired in every Shrek film. 😍Here ya go, lovelies. 😘Another curly haired princess for you to feast your eyes on. ❤️ Which is your favorite character in Shrek and why? 😎 💁🏻 NOTE: It would be super awesome, if you could help me reach my goal on Patreon for $500. When I touch $500, I will be making a video that answers all your personal questions i.e. how I became an Illustrator, why I chose to draw comics, what materials I use, my drawing process and so on and so forth. No camera shyness. Just me, facing you. 😌Visit www.patreon.com/straycurls/ to help me keep making these little curly headed cuties! I love you and thank you for your endless support. 😍 #curlyhair #curlyhairproblems #curlyhairdontcare

