Así se verían las princesas Disney con el cabello rizado
Angela Mary Vaz ilustra en su cuenta de Instagram distintos momentos a los que se enfrentan las mujeres que tienen cabello rizado
Las princesas Disney siempre nos han mostrado una imagen perfecta, rostro luminoso, maquillaje increíble, cuerpo de modelo y cabello hermoso siempre bien peinado, sin duda, una característica envidiable.
Ahora la ilustradora Angela Mary Vaz ha dejado a un lado los prototipos de perfección y ha dibujado a princesas Disney como Bella, Fiona, Sirenita y otras, con el cabello rizado en situaciones bastante divertidas, con las que seguro te vas a identificar:
Cabello Lacio: 'Un día encontraré a mi príncipe encantado'
Cabello Rizado: 'Algún día encontraré un estilista que sepa como cortar mi cabello'
O0o0o0o0o how could I have forgotten to do Princess Fiona for sooooo long? 👸🏻Her character and boldness is something I've admired in every Shrek film. 😍Here ya go, lovelies. 😘Another curly haired princess for you to feast your eyes on. ❤️ Which is your favorite character in Shrek and why? 😎 💁🏻 NOTE: It would be super awesome, if you could help me reach my goal on Patreon for $500. When I touch $500, I will be making a video that answers all your personal questions i.e. how I became an Illustrator, why I chose to draw comics, what materials I use, my drawing process and so on and so forth. No camera shyness. Just me, facing you. 😌Visit www.patreon.com/straycurls/ to help me keep making these little curly headed cuties! I love you and thank you for your endless support. 😍 #curlyhair #curlyhairproblems #curlyhairdontcare
Si Bella tuviera cabello rizado: 'Dime qué acondicionador usas y seré toda tuya'
As a curly girl, I used to envy girls with smooth and silky curly hair. 😍I had no idea how to approach them in order to ask what their secret was. 😰And has anyone noticed how tame and smooth Beast's fur is? 😌 ⠀ This is the 5th fairy tale, in the series. Now, whom should I draw next? 😎Tag a friend who loves Disney Princesses. 💁🏻 ⠀ #curlyhair #curlyhairproblems #curlyhairdontcare
Si la Sirenita tuviera cabello rizado: 'No me inscribí para esto'
Okay, so here's the fourth princess in the series – Ariel. 😍Ah, I loved, loved, loved drawing her hair. So who's next? If you have any ideas, do let me know! 😎And have a terrific Sunday, darlings. Today's comic is sponsored by my lovely Patron – Anna. ❤️ Fanart only. Character is owned and copyrighted by Disney. ⠀ Tag a friend who loves Disney. 💁🏻 ⠀ #ariel #thelittlemermaid #disney
Angela Mary Vaz ilustra en su cuenta de Instagram distintos momentos a los que se enfrentan las mujeres que tienen cabello rizado, con las que todas pueden identificarse:
Cuando se atora tu cabello rizado en el la gargantilla:
Tag a friend who loves jewelry. 💁♀️ ⠀ A lot of people ask me why I don't wear jewelry. 😅To be honest, I love being free and I feel jewelry/watches just weigh me down. 😣What's your take? I'd love to know. 😀 ⠀ NOTE: Only 2 days left before my shop prices go back to normal. 🤓Hurry and get some Stray Curls love by visiting the link in my bio. 😎 ⠀ #curlyhair #curlyhairproblems #curlyhairdontcare
La diferencia de ir a la escuela y volviendo de ella:
Esta imagen lo dice todo: