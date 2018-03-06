La polémica foto de la hija de Carlos Vives que encendió Instagram
Lucy Vives sorprendió a sus seguidores en Instagram con esta foto
La hija mayor de Carlos Vives es toda un celebridad en Instagram, cuenta con más de 500 mil seguidores que no se pierden ninguna de sus publicaciones, la joven no escatima en mostrar su naturalidad y forma de pesar, con temas polémicos que ponen a hablar a sus fans.
Lucy Vives comparte en sus redes sociales el amor por el arte y no se limita a hacer una que otra publicación en donde sus seguidores siempre opinan, como ocurrió el año pasado cuando anunció su preferencia sexual, besándose con Lauren Jauregui, exvocalista del grupo Fith Harmomny.
Esta vez…
Una imagen, acompañada de un texto referente al papel de la mujer en este siglo, desató una gran polémica entre sus seguidores. “La verdadera libertad interior para las mujeres floreció a un ritmo tan lento que las mujeres perdieron de vista su individualidad única… pensamos que toda nuestra vida sería incompleta si no fuésemos una madre o esposa ‘perfecta’”, escribió la primogénita de Carlos Vives.
woman vs. human • as a young girl i was taught the importance of posture. i was taught ballet and was, luckily, born in a time and place that encouraged primary and even secondary education for young girls. actually, it enforced it. i came to appreciate education and books as quickly as i realized that it was a privilege many women before me didn’t have • during the elizabethan era, it became attractive for women to have private tutors teach them how to be considered cultured and respected in a wealth driven society. a little literature, sometimes a foreign language, a crazy instrument, and , always , how to be a lovely dance partner and mother is what being a woman’s been about. i was even sent to cooking class as a kid. imagine that… a soon to be perfectly maleable, and docile creature for whoever had the privilege to claim me. honestly, as im writing this, i even fantasize about poise and chivalry a little here n there… but as i continue to think about the root of things, i see clearly that even cultured / educated women were and are desirable for a reason. they’re either fascinating, or proof that their families could afford to get the girl someone to teach her a few poems and even have enough time and money to practice the piano daily. wouldn’t that make her a catch? a lovely mother? a wonderfully dependent wife? the truth is, even as the woman’s role evolved, the intention and purpose of her development and standard stayed the same. true, inner freedom for women flourished at such a slow rate, that women lost sight of their unique individuality. their very own potential to grow. we thought our whole happiness and our whole lives would, essentially, be crap unless we were a mom, a great damn mom, and a wife.. a ‘perfect’ wife. these two factors became our limit… our ultimate , our final and our only. it became the definition of our liberation. • a thought i wanted to share as im rereading the feminine mystique by betty friedan… • people cant really feel the freedom of being human unless they can have real, actual freedom to choose.. to be.. and to want.. themselves. • 📸 @perazna 💄 @katerina_martina
“¡Esa es la verdadera libertad! Cuanto tú te liberas de todos los tabúes de ser encasillada de acuerdo a lo que dicta una sociedad porque al final tú decides vivir o ser presa de un cuerpo al cual en realidad no perteneces. El alma es la esencia de ser humano y ella no tiene límites, es algo infinito”, comentó un seguidor a favor.
Mientras que otros respondieron negativamente con comentarios como: “¿Por qué tiene que hacer referencia a la libertad mientras fuma?”.
Vea en video: