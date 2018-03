Gabriel Jirackova, la Barbie viviente que ha hecho todo para ser como la muñeca

“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” Coco Chanel 🖤 Dress by @laletocollection http://www.laleto.org/en 👑 #lolotabella #barbie #czechbarbie #singer #woman #lady #elegance #elegantlady #proudwoman #laleto #laletocollection #blue #hairstyle #pinkhair #dollface #humandoll #devil #cocochanelquotes #luxurylady #sexy #fashionwoman #style #bluedress #model #gabrieljirackova

A post shared by Gabriel Jirackova Official (@lolotabella) on Jan 25, 2018 at 10:39am PST