Este es el actor que le da vida al hombre anfibio en "La forma del agua"
Él es quien interpreta al personaje que enamora a Sally Hawkins.
"La forma del agua", película de Guillermo del Toro que es favorita a ganarse la mayor estatuilla en los Oscar (como Mejor Película), cuenta la historia de amor entre un hombre-anfibio y una empleada muda de un laboratorio secreto de los años 60. Ella es interpretada por Sally Hawkins.
Pero, ¿quién interpreta al personaje que la enamora ?
Doug Jones, quien ya había trabajado antes con el director en "Hellboy", siendo el hombre pez Abe Sapien y el fauno en "El Laberinto del Fauno".
TONIGHT!! On @pbs at 9pm/8central. I had the grand honor of presenting my beloved Guillermo del Toro with Best Director at the Movies For Grownups Awards with AARP the Magazine!! . Tune in TONIGHT 9pm/8c on PBS “Great Performances” to watch the entire #MoviesForGrownupsPBS show and celebrate 2017’s standout films! . Swipe to see all 4 pics from that pre-taped evening, and see me with @realgdt & my costar from @shapeofwatermovie Best Supporting Actor Richard Jenkins, Emcee @alancummingsnaps , AND my dream come true to finally meet @janeseymour (you’ll remember my favorite movie of all time is her Somewhere In Time!!). . #guillermodeltoro #richardjenkins #alancumming #janeseymour #aarp #awardshow #pbs #greatperformances
El actor nació en Indianápolis, está casado y vive en California. Es especializado en mímica y en papeles que necesitan de una completa caracterización.
“Jones is an actor whose performance and pantomime breathe life and humanity into evocative creature designs, and this film’s Amphibian Man is possibly his most soulful, captivating creation yet. Graceful and sensual, yet also primal and animalistic, Jones imbues this creature with what the best and most sympathetic movie monsters, like King Kong have – a soul. Together, Hawkins and Jones make this Beauty and the Beast paring particularly enchanting”. ~ Jim Vejvoda, IGN @thejimvejvoda . . @shapeofwatermovie Still playing in many theaters this weekend! . #theshapeofwater #guillermodeltoro #lovestory #romance #creature #creaturefeature #periodpiece #SallyHawkins #DougJones #AmphibianMan #merman #actors #actorslife
Oscar voting ends today for this Sunday’s big show. Swipe/click to see both photos here, and join us in cheering on our @shapeofwatermovie 13 nominations at the @theacademy Awards LIVE this Sunday 3/4/18 at 8pm Eastern/ 5pm Pacific. . THE SHAPE OF WATER also now streaming on your devices! . #oscars #academyawards #theshapeofwater #guillermodeltoro #sallyhawkins #dougjones #romance #fantasy #fairytale
Actualmente tiene 57 años.
