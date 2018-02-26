Atrevido beso de Sam Smith a su novio se vuelve viral
La muestra de afectos entre ambos fue captada por los paparazzis y difundida como polvora en las redes sociales.
La relación entre Sam Smith y Brandon Flynn ha sido un delirio entre los fanáticos desde sus inicios, Sam con su música llena de potentes baladas desgarradoras y Brandon con su personaje en "13 Reasons Why", se han convertido en el foco de información de diferentes medios digitales, recientemente este apasionado beso se volvió viral porque literalmente se estaban comiendo.
Ya anteriormente habían mostrado su afecto en paseos donde lucían felices disfrutando de su relación, razón por la cual los fanáticos los convirtieron en la pareja favorita en redes sociales.
Siempre amorosos y sonrientes ya han sido captados en otras oportunidades.
Por su parte Brandon ya había incluído a Sam en un slide vía Instagram donde lo nombra como una de las mejores cosas que le pudo suceder en 2017.
A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can't help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well… saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn't help myself… "In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”
Sin duda: ¡Que viva el amor!