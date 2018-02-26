Estás viendo:

Atrevido beso de Sam Smith a su novio se vuelve viral

La muestra de afectos entre ambos fue captada por los paparazzis y difundida como polvora en las redes sociales.

Por Héctor Palmar

La relación entre Sam Smith y Brandon Flynn ha sido un delirio entre los fanáticos desde sus inicios, Sam con su música llena de potentes baladas desgarradoras y Brandon con su personaje en "13 Reasons Why", se han convertido en el foco de información de diferentes medios digitales, recientemente este apasionado beso se volvió viral porque literalmente se estaban comiendo.

Ya anteriormente habían mostrado su afecto en paseos donde lucían felices disfrutando de su relación, razón por la cual los fanáticos los convirtieron en la pareja favorita en redes sociales.

Siempre amorosos y sonrientes ya han sido captados en otras oportunidades.

Por su parte Brandon ya había incluído a Sam en un slide vía Instagram donde lo nombra como una de las mejores cosas que le pudo suceder en 2017.

Sin duda: ¡Que viva el amor!

 

