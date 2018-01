¿Qué fue de las chicas de t.A.T.u.?

Today, 5 years ago, was one of the best and most important highlights for the world of the year 2012! 🎉 5 years ago was the comeback from t.A.T.u. at "The voice of Romania" where they have sang the first time after 3 years together "All the things she said"!😍 Such a moment we need a again, such an history moment with t.A.T.u.!😢💕 @official_juliavolkova @lenakatina #tATuComeback #tATuWorldCupRussia2018 #ThevoiceofRomania #2012 #comeback #highlight #Allthethingsshesaid #together #forever

A post shared by I'm a tatuista forever 💕😄✌😇❤😢 (@t.a.t.u_for.ever) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:14pm PST