Globos de Oro 2018: Lista completa de los nominados
Descubre quiénes son los favoritos este año
Ya son 75 años celebrando los Golden Globes Award, una premiación que reconoce a los mejores filmes cinematográficos y televisivos. Por fin el lunes salió la lista de los Globos de Oro 2018: nominaciones, actores, películas, todo lo que estabas esperando.
Estos premios son considerados un preámbulo para la entrega de los Óscar, y actualmente son uno de los reconocimientos más importantes en la industria cinematográfica.
Este año serán interesante, puesto que muchas mujeres serán las que luzcan de color negro como protesta por toda la violencia y acoso del que han sido víctimas por ser parte de dicho medio. El 2017 se caracterizó por todas las que se atrevieron a decir basta, y por acusar a quienes las habían violentado por tantos años.
Globos de Oro 2018: Nominaciones
¡Descubre si tu película favorita está en la lista!
Mejor película de drama
- Call Me By Your Name
- Dunkirk
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película musical o de comedia
- The Disaster Artist
- Get Out
- The Greatest Showman
- Lady Bird
- I, Tonya
Mejor director
- Guillermo del Toro por The Shape of Water
- Martin McDonagh por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan por Dunkirk
- Ridley Scott por All the Money in the World
- Steven Spielberg por The Post
Mejor actriz, drama
- Jessica Chasten por Molly' s Game
- Sally Hawkins por The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Meryl Streep por The Post
- Michelle Williams por All the Money in the World
Mejor actor, drama
- "Timothy Chalet por Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis por Phantom Thread
- Tom Hanks por The Post
- Gary Oldman por Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington por Roman J. Israel, ESQ.
Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
- Judi Dench por Victoria & Abdul
- Helen Mirren por The Leisure Seeker
- Margot Robbie por I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan por Lady Bird
- Emma Stone por Battle of the Sexes
Mejor actor, musical o comedia
- Steve Carell por Battle Of The Sexes
- Ansel Elgort por Baby Driver
- James Franco por The Disaster Artist
- Hugh Jackman por The Greatest Showman
- Daniel Kaluuya por Get Out
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Mary J. Blige por Mudbound
- Hong Chau por Downsizing
- Allison Janney por I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalfe por Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer por The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe por The Florida Project
- Armies Hammer por Call Me by Your Name
- Richard Jenkins por The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer por All the money in the World
- Sam Rockwell por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- Una mujer fantástica (Chile),
- First They Killed My Father (Camboya),
- In the Fade (Alemania/Francia),
- Loveless (Rusia)
- The Square (Suecia/Alemania/Francia).
Mejor cinta animada
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Mejor guion
- Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor por The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig por Lady Bird
- Elizabeth Hannah y Josh Singer por The Post
- Martin McDonagh por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Aaron Sorkin por Molly' s Game
Mejor música original
- Carter Burwell por Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Alexander Desplat por The Shape of Water
- Jonny Greenwood por Phantom Thread
- John Williams por The Post
- Hans Zimmer por Dunkirk
Mejor canción original
- Home por Ferdinand
- Mighty River por Mudbound
- Remember Me por Coco
- The Star por The Star
- This Is Me por The Greatest Showman.
Series de television
Y porque también las series de televisión tienen un impacto y merecen un premio. Por eso aquí te dejamos la lista de cuáles fueron las nominadas para estos Globos de Oro 2018.
Mejor serie de drama
- The Crown
- The Handmaid' s Tale
- This Is Us
- Stranger Things
- Game of Thrones
Mejor actriz (serie de drama)
- Caitriona Balfe por Outlander
- Claire Foy por The Crown
- Maggie Gyllenhaal por The Deuce
- Katherine Langford por 13 Reasons Why
- Elisabeth Moss por The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor actor (serie de drama)
- Jason Bateman por Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown por This Is Us
- Freddie Highmore por The Good Doctor
- Bob Odenkirk por Better Call Saul
- Liev Schreiber por Ray Donovan
Mejor serie de comedia o musical
- Black-ish
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Master of None
- Smilf
- Will & Grace
Mejor actriz (serie de comedia o musical)
- Pamela Arlon por Better Things
- Alison Brie por Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Issa Rae por Insecure
- Frankie Shaw por Smilf
Mejor actor (serie de comedia o musical)
- Anthony Anderson por Black-ish
- Aziz Ansar por Master of None
- Kevin Bacon por I Love Dick
- William H. Macy por Shameless
- Eric McCormack por Will & Grace
Mejor miniserie o película hecha para TV
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Sinner
- Top of the Lake: China Girl
Mejor actriz (miniserie o película hecha para TV)
- Jessica Biel por The Sinner
- Nicole Kidman por Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange por Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon por Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon por Big Little Lies
Mejor actor (miniserie o película hecha para TV)
- Robert De Niro por The Wizard of Lies
- Jude Law por The Young Pope
- Kyle MacLachlan por Twin Peaks
- Ewan McGregor por Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush por Genius
Mejor actriz de reparto (miniserie o película hecha para TV)
- Laura Dern por Big Little Lies
- Ann Dowd por The Handmaid' s Tale
- Chrissy Metz por This Is Us
- Michelle Pfeiffer por The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley por Big Little Lies
Mejor actor de reparto (serie, miniserie o película hecha para TV)
- David Harbour por Stranger Things
- Alfred Molina por Feud: Bette and Joan
- Christian Slater por Mr. Robot
- Alexander Skarsgård por Big Little lies
- David Thewlis por Fargo