Así luce la portada de ‘Darker’, la secuela de la historia contada por Christian Grey

Hello all. I'm delighted to let you know that Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as told by Christian will be published in the US and UK on 28th November 2017. Other territories to follow. I do hope you enjoy it. Much love. #FiftyShades #Darker #ChristianGrey 💄

A post shared by E L James (@erikaljames) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:00am PDT