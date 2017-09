6 datos de Francia Raisa, la amiga mexicana de Selena Gomez que salvó su vida

10 days until my birthday, July 26! I'm so grateful that I've come to a place in my life where my birthday doesn't revolve around gifts. I have everything I need this birthday and so now the best gift I can get is a gift I can give. @uheroes is an incredible anti-human trafficking organization that I've been working with for many years. They rescue children from sex slavery and this year I want to give the gift of freedom and redemption to 5 more girls. Can you give this gift with me? There are 27 million people trapped in slavery all over the world, and if you donate $27 or more you will get this cool shirt that I helped design as a free gift to you. Click on the link in my bio to become an unlikely hero. Thank you for giving the gift of freedom for my birthday!

