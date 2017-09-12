Las fotos inéditas de Lady Di con sus hijos que comprueban que fueron su mayor tesoro
No cabe duda que William y Harry fueron un gran motivo de orgullo y felicidad para Lady Di
En medio de la tormenta que vivió la princesa Diana durante sus años en el palacio, los príncipes William y Harry se convirtieron en un rayo de luz y esperanza. "Los mejores años de mi vida", decía Lady Di con respecto a sus hijos y su maternidad.
William y Harry tenían 15 y 12 años, respectivamente, cuando su madre murió en aquel accidente de coche en el túnel de París el 31 de agosto de 1997.
"Harry y yo estábamos desesperados por decir adiós, ya sabes, 'te veo más tarde' … Si ahora hubiera sabido lo que iba a suceder, no habría sido tan terco con ella la última vez" dijo el príncipe Guillermo para el documental Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, de la BBC. Minutos después del incidente, los servicios de emergencia habían logrado sacar a Diana con vida del auto, pero todo fue inútil ya que las heridas internas le arrebataron la vida al llegar al hospital. "La última llamada con mi madre es algo que no olvidaré por el resto de mi vida.
Si hubiera sabido que sería la última vez que hablaría con ella, las cosas que le habría dicho. … Mirar hacia atrás es increíblemente difícil.", recordó William ya que según su relato, fue una llamada tan corta y sin emoción alguna.
Pero ambos conservan el mejor recuerdo de su madre ya que hizo todo lo posible para hacer que su niñez se sintiera lo más normal posible, aún cuando crecieron en un mundo poco común. Diana comprendía que había una vida real fuera de las paredes del palacio y eso se lo transmitió a .
"Nuestra madre era una mujer completa (…) Cuando la recuerdo, lo único que puedo oír es su risa en mi cabeza", dijo el príncipe Harry.
Ante la reina y la Corona, Diana era el peor de los ejemplos de realeza; era extrovertida, rebelde y deshinibida frente a las cámaras; jugaba y reía, se acercaba demasiado a la gente y se ponía a la altura de los niños. Era todo lo contrario a una princesa tradicional. Incluso William, quien ahora tiene dos hijos y uno en camino, se atreve a decir que seguramente sería una abuela tremenda ya que jugaría hasta el cansancio con sus nietos. "Tendría la bañera de burbujas a la hora del baño", dice entre risas.
"Ella era nuestra mamá. Sigue siendo nuestra mamá. Y por supuesto, como hijo yo diría que ella era la mejor mamá en el mundo. Nos sofocó con amor".
Claro, ante el mundo, Diana tenía que aparecer como una mujer recatada y seria, con sus hijos a los lados, siempre serios y formales. Pero detrás, las fotografías familiares privadas muestran a una mujer divertida y sin preocupación alguna. Una madre orgullosa de sus hijos y dispuesta a darlo todo por ellos.
The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share three photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales that feature in the new ITV documentary 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.' The 90-minute film, made by Oxford Film and Television, celebrates the life and work of Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year since her passing. In the documentary, The Duke and Prince Harry recall fond memories from their childhood as they look through photographs in a family album assembled by the late Princess. 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' will air on @itv at 9pm on Monday 24th July.
The Duke: "There’s not many days that go by that I don’t think of her. Her 20th anniversary year feels like a good time to remember all the good things about her and hopefully provide maybe a different side to her that others haven't seen before." 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' will air on @itv at 9pm on Monday 24th July.