'Prision Bae', el ex convicto que está enloqueciendo al Internet por su extraña condición

Fact: Approximately 0.06% of the world's population has #heterochromia The chances that they will also be great looking is even smaller. St. Claire Management represents 2 amazing individuals with the super rare trait! Mekhi and Taylor!!!!!!!! #model #fashionmodel #malemodel #femalemodel #fashionweek #newyorkfashionweek #nyfw #modelscout #getscouted #melanin #blueeye #blueeyes #browneye #browneyes #blackmodel #blackmalemodel #blackfemalemodel #blackfashionmodel #modeldiscovery #modeldevelopment #modelmanagement #modelmanager #stclairemodeling

A post shared by Demanti (@demantistclaire) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT