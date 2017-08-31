Momentos en los que Channing Tatum se robó nuestro corazón
Amamos que sea buen papá y un gran bailarín.
Channing Tatum no sólo es un hombre sensual, también ha demostrado en más de una ocasión que es divertido, buen padre y mejor esposo. No es un tipo de discursos, es de acciones y para muestra estos momentos en los que se ganó nuestro corazón.
Baila al ritmo de "If I Ruled The World”
El actor estaba cargando gasolina, como cualquier mortal, cuando charló con la cajera y se detuvo a bailar al ritmo de "If I Ruled The World”. Posó para las cámaras que lo captaron en cuanto se percataron que estaba ahí. Demostró que cuando se trata de sus fans, él puede hacer lo que le pidan.
Su cruel, pero a la vez dulce forma de pedirle matrimonio a su esposa
Channing quiso convencer a su esposa que no es el más romántico. Antes de pedirle que se casara con él, y como un plan para decepcionarla, el actor le dijo que no creía en el matrimonio y que por eso nunca le pediría que se casara con él, pese a llevar ocho años juntos. Más tarde, el actor de pidió matrimonio y le dijo que todo había sido un montaje.
Toma en cuenta a su hija para elegir sus papeles
Ama a su pequeña Everly y para muestra la manera en la que la considera al elegir un papel. El actor reveló que no decide qué papel interpretará por la suma de dinero que le ofrecen si no por el tiempo de vida que le quitará y lo alejado que estará de su pequeña. Ella es el factor determinante al momento de aceptar o no un papel.
I took this just days after jenna and I (mostly jenna) brought our little girl into the world. I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favorites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. Saw this quote today –" The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. Theodore Hesburgh" there are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list. Love you cake!
Es un tipo divertido
Si algo caracteriza a este actor es su buena cara ante el mundo, pese a recibir críticas por su trabajo o actuación, Channing le sonríe y para muestra el sexy baile que protagonizó con Lip Sync Battle. Dejó claro que no le teme a la caracterización y a dejar todo sobre el escenario.