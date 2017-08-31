Momentos en los que Channing Tatum se robó nuestro corazón

I took this just days after jenna and I (mostly jenna) brought our little girl into the world. I've taken many like it over the past 3 years but this is one of my favorites. She was so tired. Haha. But she has such deep strength and other worldly grace. Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with. But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mothers love. Thank you for that baby. Saw this quote today –" The most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. Theodore Hesburgh" there are a lot of important things in being a father. Who knows what the most important thing is? All I know is that in my case this is pretty high on my list. Love you cake!

