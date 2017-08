Él es Gabriel Hernández, el hombre más bello de Puerto Rico

Practice makes perfect ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thanks to @medcouture for these athletic scrubs, they are great🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 go check them out!!

A post shared by Gabo H Roman 👨🏻‍⚕️🇵🇷💪🏻 (@gabohroman) on May 30, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT