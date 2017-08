Por estos momentos es que Jason Momoa nos enamora con su imagen de "chico malo"

I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j mahalo @jasinboland

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:52am PDT