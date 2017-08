Bailando y cantando, así celebra Gal Gadot el éxito de 'Wonder Woman'

This is what happens when #WONDERWOMAN breaks 400 million domestic! Wait for what happens at 500 million! @gal_gadot in @michaelkors @marktownsend1 @sabrinabmakeup @katystrut_photography cameo by @Brettrutt

A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:10am PDT