Momentos en los que Chris Patt y Anna Faris nos hicieron creer en el amor

This is a weird thing to brag about but I did that glorious french braid. #Baller #man #ManBraid #RealMenBraid #isItBrade? #SpellingQuestion #StillBallerTho #WhyIsItFrench??? #ICallItAFreedomBraid #GoUsa

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 21, 2014 at 9:18am PDT