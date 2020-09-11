De qué colores debes pintar tu habitación para atraer la prosperidad y el amor
Atrae las energías que buscas con el poder del color.
Ya sea que estés buscando atraer el amor o mantener una relación fuerte; o en su defecto quieres que el éxito y la prosperidad te envuelvan, el Feng Shui puede desempeñar un papel importante, y mucho de esto está en los colores que eliges para pintar tu habitación.
Aquí te dejamos algunos colores, reseñados en el portal Love to Know, que dependiendo de tus gustos personales y lo que buscas atraer, podrás tomar en cuenta para pintar tu habitación con colores armónicos.
Amor
Melocotón: si estás buscando amor, este es un buen color para tu habitación, ya que atrae las oportunidades sociales.
Rosado: Combina el ardiente romance del color rojo, con el elemento de metal en el color blanco. El rosa es el color del verdadero amor y el romance duradero, y a menudo se recomienda para los recién casados.
Rojo: este color activará el chi y agregará el elemento de fuego al espacio. Los toques rojos adicionales pueden aumentar la pasión. Se recomiendan sábanas y almohadas rojas para condimentar una vida amorosa.
Prosperidad
Hay cinco colores principales que manejan los principales factores de prosperidad. Además de la opción de pintar las paredes, puedes usarlos en combinación con accesorios de decoración.
Rojo y púrpura: representan el elemento de fuego que gobierna el sector de la fama y el reconocimiento.
Verde: representa el elemento de madera que gobierna el sector de la salud y la riqueza.
Negro y azul: representan el elemento de agua que gobierna el sector del ámbito profesional y el trabajo.