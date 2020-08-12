5 tips para hacer que tu dormitorio sea más relajante
Crea el ambiente ideal para conseguir un sueño realmente reparador.
Actualmente, todos estamos pasando la mayor parte del tiempo en casa para mantener el distanciamiento social. Por lo tanto, debemos hacer de este espacio un lugar relajante, en especial el dormitorio, que es nuestro sitio de descanso.
Nuestro dormitorio es el lugar de la casa que debe ser más relajante porque pasamos las horas más importantes de nuestro día allí. Debe proporcionarnos un ambiente tranquilo y calmante para reducir la fatiga.
Es por eso que te traemos cinco tips, reseñados en el portal Pinkvilla, para hacer que tu dormitorio se convierta en ese santuario de relajación que tanto necesitas luego de un día agitado.
Arte
Pon algunos cuadros en la pared del dormitorio. Pero asegúrate de que la pieza esté asociada con la tranquilidad.
Lámparas y floreros
Pon una lámpara en la mesita de noche. También puedes mantener un jarrón con algunas flores frescas.
Colores pastel
Trata de usar tonos pastel o neutrales, ya que son relajantes. Puedes aplicarlo en las paredes, las sábanas, las cubiertas de almohadas, las cortinas, etc.
Con solo color blanco
Luz relajante
Elige bombillas de luz blanca suave para la iluminación. Mantendrán un equilibrio perfecto entre la oscuridad y el brillo natural en el ambiente.
Velas
Las velas son geniales para incorporar un ambiente relajante en tu habitación. Puedes probar las perfumadas también para un toque extra.
