4 alternativas para decorar una pared vacía dentro de tu casa
Dale algo de vida a ese rincón abandonado de tu casa.
Una pared vacía puede ser intimidante para decorar, sobre todo cuando no tenemos nada en mente por dónde comenzar.
Aunque es probable que sea más fácil dejar la pared sin decorar, ahora que nos hemos quedado atrapados en casa durante semanas, ese muro en blanco comienza a fastidiarte un poco, ¿No es cierto?
Es por eso que te traemos cuatro alternativas para despedirte de esa pared vacía y saludar a un espacio más vivo que podrás decorar fácilmente.
Espejos
Los espejos dan la ilusión de tener una habitación más amplia además de iluminar la mejor.
Cuelga uno con marcos y formas únicas y será decorativo, útil y transformador.
¡Puntos para los espejos que ejercen capacidades de almacenamiento también!
Un estante no tan básico
Consigue un estante que ya sea vistoso por sí mismo y no tendrás que preocuparte por llenarlo en su totalidad.
Una vela, un marco o tu libro favorito es todo lo que necesitas. También puedes colocar tus objetos favoritos y crear una mini galería de tus cosas predilectas.
Galería de arte
Puedes armar tu propia exhibición de arte en casa haciendo uso de una pared vacía.
Solo necesitas comprar varios Marcos pequeños de diversos tamaños y formas y llenarlos con cualquier diseño que siempre haya llamado tu atención.
Plantas
Levanta tus plantas y ponlas en estantes aéreos para llenar ese vacío, complementando con algunas de pie.
Si no tienes ninguna planta, puedes llenar las macetas con flores secas, ramas o incluso algunas hermosas de imitación.