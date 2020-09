Ideas para decorar tus uñas de forma minimalista para unas manos elegantes en otoño

View this post on Instagram

Minimal or bold bright nails? . . Like the true Gemini I am, I'm always indecisive about what I like on nails. One minute I like a bold glittery crazy nail the next something super subtle and minimal. Regardless of what design/colour it is,a neat paint job and well looked after cuticles are a MUST! 🙊 . . I admire all types of nail art and the creative thought behind each set 💕