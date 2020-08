Posturas de yoga para reducir la cintura

View this post on Instagram

Moving through sensations. Exploring your body and finding what feels good. Enjoying every sensation, every movement, looking for ease, grace and fluidity. It is in the exploration of my body that I find the most meaning in my practice of asanas. In exploration, there is listening. There is also the intention not to have expectations but to take each movement independently, to explore its different amplitudes, its different variations.