Los mejores entrenamientos en línea de solo 15 minutos

View this post on Instagram

Tag a friend for some #HIIT & get your body moving!🔥💦💪❤️😊It’s Day22 of our 30Day #Summer Body Bootcamp and today’s workout is a 3mile Run/Walk/Jog or if you’re staying indoors our “30min CardioBlast” + our “30min Lower Body Blast” in the club!❤️ Login to the club www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com @hollywoodtrainerclub or click the link in my profile @msjeanettejenkins and once you login, click on “Exercise” then “Virtual Gym” and press play on Day 22! You can do it! ⁣Try these exercises above in the sliders as a bonus 10-5reps or 30-60sec each, 2-3sets! ⁣Song 🎶is #TakiTaki by @djsnake @iamcardib @selenagomez @ozuna ⁣ ⁣ ❤️We will be starting ROUND TWO of our 30Day Summer Body Bootcamp on Monday July 13th! If you have fallen off or want to join us then get started NOW! All the streaming workouts are in the club. ⁣ ⁣ ❤️All the streaming workouts for this ”30Day Summer Body Bootcamp” our “Ab Blast” Challenge our “14Day Love Your Body Home Workouts” our “Total Body Bootcamp” our “Butt Challenge” our “Sister Series” and more are in the “Virtual Gym” under the “Exercise” tab! 😊It’s only $19.99/month to access all of these challenges and over 500+ streaming workouts and challenges, over 150+ healthy recipes & meal plans and our Community Wall for Support! ⁣ ⁣ ❤️We would love to have you join us! All the workouts in our club are INSTRUCTIONAL.⁣ ⁣ ❤️If your #Waistline is above 35inches for a female or 40inches for a male you are at increased risk of #HeartDisease ⁣ ⁣ ❤️🗣 #HeartDisease is the number one killer worldwide world 🌎 and you can decrease your risk factors dramatically with regular exercise & healthy eating.⁣ ⁣ ❤️The goal of this 30Day Summer Body Bootcamp is to encourage you to be #committed and #consistent with your workouts and healthy eating so you can feel great, look great and function at your best. ⁣ ⁣ ❤️It’s never too late to make a change for the better & it’s never too late to join us! #WorkoutMotivation