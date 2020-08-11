Los mejores entrenamientos en línea de solo 15 minutos
A quemar calorías de forma fácil y rápida.
Con el surgimiento de la pandemia vino la llegada de las rutinas de ejercicios desde casa y por consiguiente, los entrenamientos en línea que abundan en internet desde hace tiempo.
No fue hasta este momento donde millones de personas simultáneamente empezaron a consumir este contenido de forma masiva, como una manera de mantenerse activos y en forma, hasta que sea seguro abandonar los hogares.
Sin embargo, para aquellos que las rutinas de ejercicios en espacios cerrados no sean lo suyo o para los que prefieren optimizar su tiempo, hay una serie de ofertas que prometen ponerte a sudar en pocos minutos pero sí con mucha intensidad.
Intervalos de alta intensidad
Si lo tuyo es ir más allá de un simple 'mantener el cuerpo en movimiento' y lo quieres presionar a que alcance una mejor versión, la rutina de HIIT de la entrenadora de celebridades Jeanette Jenkins te va a encantar.
Según InStyle, este consta de siete ejercicios a realizar durante 30 segundos cada uno. Los descansos son de un minuto entre circuitos y se repite todo un total de tres veces.
View this post on Instagram
Tag a friend for some #HIIT & get your body moving!🔥💦💪❤️😊It’s Day22 of our 30Day #Summer Body Bootcamp and today’s workout is a 3mile Run/Walk/Jog or if you’re staying indoors our “30min CardioBlast” + our “30min Lower Body Blast” in the club!❤️ Login to the club www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com @hollywoodtrainerclub or click the link in my profile @msjeanettejenkins and once you login, click on “Exercise” then “Virtual Gym” and press play on Day 22! You can do it! Try these exercises above in the sliders as a bonus 10-5reps or 30-60sec each, 2-3sets! Song 🎶is #TakiTaki by @djsnake @iamcardib @selenagomez @ozuna ❤️We will be starting ROUND TWO of our 30Day Summer Body Bootcamp on Monday July 13th! If you have fallen off or want to join us then get started NOW! All the streaming workouts are in the club. ❤️All the streaming workouts for this ”30Day Summer Body Bootcamp” our “Ab Blast” Challenge our “14Day Love Your Body Home Workouts” our “Total Body Bootcamp” our “Butt Challenge” our “Sister Series” and more are in the “Virtual Gym” under the “Exercise” tab! 😊It’s only $19.99/month to access all of these challenges and over 500+ streaming workouts and challenges, over 150+ healthy recipes & meal plans and our Community Wall for Support! ❤️We would love to have you join us! All the workouts in our club are INSTRUCTIONAL. ❤️If your #Waistline is above 35inches for a female or 40inches for a male you are at increased risk of #HeartDisease ❤️🗣 #HeartDisease is the number one killer worldwide world 🌎 and you can decrease your risk factors dramatically with regular exercise & healthy eating. ❤️The goal of this 30Day Summer Body Bootcamp is to encourage you to be #committed and #consistent with your workouts and healthy eating so you can feel great, look great and function at your best. ❤️It’s never too late to make a change for the better & it’s never too late to join us! #WorkoutMotivation
Para la parte superior del cuerpo
¿Inconforme con tus brazos o abdomen? Jen Widerstrom, la directora de la sección de fitness de la revista Shape, tiene tres ejercicios ideales. Para ellos utiliza bandas elásticas pero puedes improvisar con cuerdas o un material similar que tengas en casa.
View this post on Instagram
Upper Body Workout with Bands 🔥 TAG A FRIEND Today we are going to be using bands – another tool to add to low cost but SUPER effective strength training 4 Rounds of: 1️⃣ 30x Pull Aparts 2️⃣ 15x Front Raise into Rear Delts 3️⃣ 15x Tempo Strict Press 4️⃣ 2 min REST Things to keep in mind: ⥤ Pull Aparts – keep your wrists straight and full tension on the band. ⥤ Front Raise – do not let arms go above shoulders. ⥤ Tempo Strict Press – punch your arms vertically and keep your return tempo slow! #tutorial #fitnesstutorial #abs #fitnesstrainer #fitnesscoach #getfitathome #widerSTRONG #widerstrom #dailyfitness #bodyweight #training #fitnessathome #fitspo
Para piernas y glúteos
El favorito de todas las mujeres, porque ¿quién no sueña con tener unos glúteos de acero? Esto es posible con la rutina de ejercicios de Qiqi H. Utiliza mancuernas, que puedes sustituir con objetos de peso similar, para trabajar también los cuádriceps.
View this post on Instagram
Leg Day ❕ #QuarantinewithQiQi 1️⃣ Stationary lunges (3 x 20) 2️⃣ DB Deadlift to Jump (3 x 12) 3️⃣ Banded Kick Backs ( 3 x 10) 4️⃣ Lateral step back to calf raise (3 x 15) 5️⃣ Bridge Hold w/ leg extension (3 x 10) Fit: @gymsharkwomen Combat top & non stop legging 🤩
Cardio de baja intensidad
Por otro lado están aquellos que quieren estar en forma pero no tener un cuerpo perfecto. Estos movimientos elaborados por Katie Crewe son perfectos, incluso para embarazadas como ella, ya que activará tu frecuencia cardíaca sin que sea de alto impacto.
View this post on Instagram
HOME CARDIO 🏃🏼♀️💨💨. – I virtually never post cardio vids, especially from home, but there’s so much value in cardiovascular fitness that has nothing to do with burning off calories. I get in my daily walks but I’m used to doing sprints, box jumps, long jump burpees, sled sprints, etc for cardio and as that’s not really in the cards anymore (because no gym and a fetus that is making her presence more known at this point) I haven’t been doing much to train my cardiovascular fitness. – After getting a gentle nudge from @linnlowes posting many low intensity cardio circuits, here’s one I made and have done a couple times now. I still feel ok with some minimal jumping but if you’re not (for any reason), choose the lower impact options. Always modify to suit you! – ➡️I did this as a circuit with 30 seconds ON and 30 seconds rest between each exercise for 5 rounds. Yes, terrible dancing IS a workout and more flailing = more energy expenditure (just saying)⬅️ – 🤰🏼Giving blanket recommendations for pregnancy isn’t super helpful because everyone is at a difference fitness level to start with. I’ll put this here for those interested but always talk to your doctor and tailor to make it appropriate for you. Because of the cardiovascular changes in pregnancy ❤️ (cardiac output and blood volume increase ~40% and heart rate response is altered), using heart rate is no longer the standard but If you’re pregnant and worried about managing your intensity, you can gauge if your effort is in a good range with the “talk test”, aka can you carry on a conversation if someone were to speak to you. You can also use an RPE (rate of perceived exertion) scale, if you’re already familiar with this, staying in the moderate intensity range. – Ok, that’s my disclaimer! Put on some dance-y music and get it friends! 👊🏻 🎵Don Diablo ft Zak Abel – Bad #23weekspregnant