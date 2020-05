5 ideas para pintar tus uñas de amarillo y con detalles muy alegres

View this post on Instagram

#PressSample #PRsample For June’s Cocktails and Mocktails theme at @polishpickup, @color_spectrum_polish brings us Mango Lemon Rita, inspired by the Mango Meyers Lemon Margarita Mocktail! 🥭 🍋🍹 . . Mango Lemon Rita is described as a lemon yellow base with shimmer undertones that shift from green to pink to gold, rainbow iridescent flakies, and yellow to green chroma flakies. 💛💚🌈 . . Shown in 3 coats, with matte top coat, and in one coat over black. Pics were taken indoors under daylight bulbs. . . Mango Lemon Rita will be available June 5 – June 8 at polishpickup.com for $11.00, and will be capped at 75 US / 5 UK. . . You can also find (and follow) Color Spectrum Polish here! . Store: ColorSpectrumPolish.etsy.com FB: Color Spectrum Polish FB Fan Group: Color Spectrum Polish VIP . . Disclosure: I take my pics with my nails very close to my daylight bulbs. This lights up more of the polish on my nails and, especially with flakie polishes such as this one, allows me to capture more of the complexity of the polish in one shot. Depending on your light source, whether you have light coming in from different angles, and your viewing distance, you may see different effects at different times, or you may see them all at once. As always, please refer to multiple sources for swatch photos. . . #colorspectrumpolish #colorspectrumpolishMangoLemomRita #polishpickup #polishpickupexclusive #ppuexclusive #ppuJune2020 #artisanpolish #indiepolish #indiepolishaddict #indiesdoitbetter #indieswatch #indie411 #indiepolish411 #supportindiepolish #alltheindies #buyalltheindies #flakiemani #flakiepolish #shimmermani #shimmerpolish #yellowmani #yellownails #yellowpolish #mattemani #mattenails #nailpolishaddiction #revojill