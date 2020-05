5 formas de llevar uñas francesas extravagantes en 2020

View this post on Instagram

French so deep the oceans gel ous 🌊 . . Using my gorgeous new addition Marshmallow and Daisy for the tips 🤍 @the_gelbottle_inc @navyprotools prep . . . #thegelbottleinc #thegelbottlemarshmallow #thegelbottleuk #marshmallow #thegelbottlebiab #biab #builderinabottle #frenchnails #nails #gels #gelnails #frenchtips #deepfrench #deepfrenchnails